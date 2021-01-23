Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 4,499 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.0% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $126,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $740,000. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.74.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $252.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.78 and a 200 day moving average of $202.72. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $254.39. The firm has a market cap of $295.27 billion, a PE ratio of 95.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

