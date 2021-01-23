Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 46,150 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,150 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.14% of Qorvo worth $27,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 171.2% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $180.66 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $191.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.52.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

