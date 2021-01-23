Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires Shares of 536,463 Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 536,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,661,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.09% of Slack Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 398.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.53 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,851.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $188,775.00. Insiders have sold a total of 998,292 shares of company stock worth $39,040,521 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

