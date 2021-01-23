Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,898 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.10% of Bilibili worth $29,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Bilibili by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Bilibili by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Bilibili by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BILI. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

Bilibili stock opened at $133.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.15. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $137.35.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.