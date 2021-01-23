Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 42,427 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,427 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $24,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,700,000 after buying an additional 555,203 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 403,281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,818,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,783,000 after buying an additional 185,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.58.

NYSE:EL opened at $249.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.17 and its 200-day moving average is $227.34. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $267.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

