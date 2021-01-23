Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 43,162 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,162 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.0% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 215,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

