Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 64,171 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.9% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $110,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 740,296 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $385,428,000 after acquiring an additional 418,994 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,220,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,588,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $304,642,000 after acquiring an additional 57,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,895,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,220. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.92 and its 200-day moving average is $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $183.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.