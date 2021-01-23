Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 72,896 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,896 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $28,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,912,000 after acquiring an additional 896,217 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,721,000 after acquiring an additional 62,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,681,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,964,000 after acquiring an additional 298,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $272.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

