Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 9,533 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $21,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after acquiring an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,818,000 after acquiring an additional 64,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $314.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.87. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.37.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

