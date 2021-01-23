Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 99,577 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 388.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,577 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.10% of The Clorox worth $25,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 530.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after buying an additional 736,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after buying an additional 698,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after buying an additional 628,654 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 479.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after buying an additional 317,607 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $202.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.08 and its 200 day moving average is $212.66. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

