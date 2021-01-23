Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,643 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $28,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,217,000. Natixis grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after acquiring an additional 781,854 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,440,000 after acquiring an additional 540,612 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 559.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after acquiring an additional 533,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,038,000 after acquiring an additional 472,781 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $172.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $175.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Truist raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.36.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

