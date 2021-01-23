Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,803 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 1.55% of Zogenix worth $17,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,073,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Also, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 8,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $161,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZGNX opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $54.98.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

