Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,765 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.11% of Citrix Systems worth $17,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $908,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,849,011.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $249,452.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,961. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $126.75 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.