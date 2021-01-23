Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,679 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.33% of Kodiak Sciences worth $21,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total transaction of $964,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,910,770.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,350 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,865. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KOD stock opened at $164.33 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.69.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.67.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

