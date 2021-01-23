Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,521 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.79% of Zymeworks worth $17,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,999,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 641,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after purchasing an additional 232,255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,705,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,035,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZYME. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

ZYME stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

