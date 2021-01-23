Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,177 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 304,404 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

NYSE ORCL opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.70.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

