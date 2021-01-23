Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $16.70 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,737 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.34% of Power Integrations worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In other news, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,426.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,509. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.