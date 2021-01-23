Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $17.62 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 12,152.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,499 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in NIO were worth $17,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $61.95 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

