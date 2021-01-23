Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $20.22 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,426 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Prologis by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 90,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Prologis stock opened at $101.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.39.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

