Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $24.64 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Synopsys worth $24,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $918,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $2,861,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 5,926.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.86.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $270.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $280.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.32.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.