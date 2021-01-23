Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $26.54 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2,868.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,898 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Liberty Broadband worth $26,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,150 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.6% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,518,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,751,000 after purchasing an additional 319,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 142.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,321 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,827,000 after purchasing an additional 211,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $154.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.04. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $165.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

