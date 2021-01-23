Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $27.30 Million Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,199 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 1.42% of Heron Therapeutics worth $27,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 337,721 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,873,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRTX opened at $17.71 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

