Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $27.96 Million Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,821 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.21% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $27,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.38.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.57. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

