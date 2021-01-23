Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $28.29 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,059 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,001 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.08% of eBay worth $28,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,718,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in eBay by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,167,120 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $108,876,000 after acquiring an additional 509,950 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in eBay by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 778,158 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,102,000 after acquiring an additional 102,582 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in eBay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 19,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 52,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,523. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

