Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $29.81 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $29,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $374.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $398.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

