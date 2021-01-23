Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $31.34 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 312,718 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.54% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $31,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.79.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $49.50 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 309.38 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,608,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,363,508. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.