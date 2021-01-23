Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $24.56 Million Investment in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 270,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,562,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.31% of Fate Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $71.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.16.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,889,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,651 shares of company stock worth $30,351,069. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.24.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

