Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,910,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Generac as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Generac by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $277.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.31. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $278.64.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.77.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.