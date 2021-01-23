Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 25,247 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $223.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.98.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

