Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 4,341 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.13% of Enphase Energy worth $28,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 973.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH opened at $212.07 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $222.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,853 shares of company stock worth $37,435,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.