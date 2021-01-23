Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 51,052 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,895 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,052 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.34% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $16,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NEP stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.