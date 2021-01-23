Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,444 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $17,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.80. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

