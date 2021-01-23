Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $39,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $541.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $535.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.38. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $566.74. The company has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a PE ratio of 153.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.68.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

