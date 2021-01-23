Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,894 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 19,821 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Best Buy worth $22,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.10.

BBY opened at $114.93 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.35 and a 200-day moving average of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

