Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 2,078 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $19,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,394 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cigna by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Cigna by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 56,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $223.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Several research firms have commented on CI. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.94.

In other Cigna news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 8,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,884,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,371 shares of company stock worth $31,077,824. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

