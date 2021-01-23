Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 25,990 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25,990 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.00.

NFLX stock opened at $565.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $516.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

