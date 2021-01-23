Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 29,955 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,955 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $25,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $137.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $142.11.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $105,218,031.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,542,799. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

