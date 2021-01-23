Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 593,491 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,491 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.73% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $31,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,465,092.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $1,264,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,445. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.