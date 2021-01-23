Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 798,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.41% of Ternium as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 42.2% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,100,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,981 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 37.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,896,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,717,000 after acquiring an additional 518,324 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 47.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 226,470 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 684,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 172,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 178.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 616,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 395,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $29.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.48. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

