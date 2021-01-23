Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.14% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $21,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $172.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $175.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The firm had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

