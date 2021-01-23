Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.44% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $18,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RETA. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,235 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 866,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,246,000 after purchasing an additional 140,478 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $11,462,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 762.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,819.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.25.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $113.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.50. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.17 and a twelve month high of $257.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

