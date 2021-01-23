CanYaCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.36 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.36 million and $408.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00077545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.10 or 0.00663889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00045573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.87 or 0.04308118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018113 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin (CAN) is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

