CAP-XX Limited (CPX.L) (LON:CPX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.75

CAP-XX Limited (CPX.L) (LON:CPX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $10.00. CAP-XX Limited (CPX.L) shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 836,940 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £43.85 million and a P/E ratio of -13.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

CAP-XX Limited (CPX.L) Company Profile (LON:CPX)

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors and energy management systems primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers thin, prismatic, and cylindrical cell supercapacitors, which provides power support for pulsed loads, secure power back-up for mission critical applications, and independent power storage for clean-tech products.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for CAP-XX Limited (CPX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAP-XX Limited (CPX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.