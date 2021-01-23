Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,291 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.08 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

