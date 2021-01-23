Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,640 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $351.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $342.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $353.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

