Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,574 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 54,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 469,639 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after buying an additional 37,310 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 191,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

CMCSA opened at $48.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

