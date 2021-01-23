Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,567 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

NYSE:TSN opened at $66.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

