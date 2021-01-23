Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,776,000 after buying an additional 72,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after buying an additional 291,140 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,912 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in McKesson by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 690,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in McKesson by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 136,943 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $185.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

