Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,553 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Aflac by 2.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Aflac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Aflac by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $53.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

