Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,174 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Bank of America raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a PE ratio of -108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

